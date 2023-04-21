Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29:25 2023-04-21 am EDT
1.931 EUR    0.00%
03:04aSaipem and Clough, contract for plant development in Australia
AN
04/19Webuild : Puglia Region President Michele Emiliano visits Monopoli-Fasano Hospital work site
PU
04/19Indexes weak; TIM down after network bids
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Saipem and Clough, contract for plant development in Australia

04/21/2023 | 03:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Saipem Spa and Clough, the Australian subsidiary of Webuild Spa Group, in an equal joint venture, announced on Friday that they have obtained full contractual effectiveness for the development of the Perdaman Industries urea plant, located on the coast of Western Australia, with the achievement of the Commencement Date.

The value of the new contract is just over USD2.8 billion-EUR2.56 billion-the share of each JV participant is about USD1.4 billion.

The plant will be the largest in Australia and one of the largest in the world and will ensure the highest standards of sustainability of production processes. It will also be part of a very large project for Western Australia, generating an average of 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and about 200 permanent jobs during the operational phase.

"The plant is designed to minimize the industrial emissions and carbon footprint of fertilizer production. Perdaman and the joint venture are committed to making the urea plant carbon neutral by 2050 and are implementing global best practices in greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating a commitment to mitigating climate change," the company explained in a note.

Clough is a pioneering project delivery company providing high-performance assets for the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors, underpinned by a dedication to innovation,

sustainability and to getting the job done safely and efficiently.

The joint venture will use Topsoe's state-of-the-art SynCOR Ammonia technology to build the largest single-line ammonia synthesis plant, and Saipem's proprietary Snamprogetti Urea technology to produce urea.

Saipem trades in the green 0.7 percent to EUR1.40 per share, while Webuild is down 2.7 percent to EUR1.93 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAIPEM SPA -2.48% 1.374 End-of-day quote.21.86%
WEBUILD S.P.A. 1.04% 1.948 Delayed Quote.40.44%
