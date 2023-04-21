Saipem and Clough, contract for plant development in Australia

(Alliance News) - Saipem Spa and Clough, the Australian subsidiary of Webuild Spa Group, in an equal joint venture, announced on Friday that they have obtained full contractual effectiveness for the development of the Perdaman Industries urea plant, located on the coast of Western Australia, with the achievement of the Commencement Date.

The value of the new contract is just over USD2.8 billion-EUR2.56 billion-the share of each JV participant is about USD1.4 billion.

The plant will be the largest in Australia and one of the largest in the world and will ensure the highest standards of sustainability of production processes. It will also be part of a very large project for Western Australia, generating an average of 2,000 jobs during the construction phase and about 200 permanent jobs during the operational phase.

"The plant is designed to minimize the industrial emissions and carbon footprint of fertilizer production. Perdaman and the joint venture are committed to making the urea plant carbon neutral by 2050 and are implementing global best practices in greenhouse gas emissions, demonstrating a commitment to mitigating climate change," the company explained in a note.

Clough is a pioneering project delivery company providing high-performance assets for the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors, underpinned by a dedication to innovation,

sustainability and to getting the job done safely and efficiently.

The joint venture will use Topsoe's state-of-the-art SynCOR Ammonia technology to build the largest single-line ammonia synthesis plant, and Saipem's proprietary Snamprogetti Urea technology to produce urea.

