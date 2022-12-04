Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
1.506 EUR   -0.59%
11:07aTerzo Valico Dei Giovi - Nodo Di Genova Progetto Unico : Webuild completes more than 82% of planned excavations with latest breakthrough in Valico Tunnel
PU
11/30Webuild Ceo Pietro Salini At Lombardia 2030 Convention : bureaucracy must be streamlined to deliver Pnrr and relaunch industry with infrastructure
PU
11/29Disney buys MLB's stake in streaming firm BAMTech for $900 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terzo Valico dei Giovi - Nodo di Genova Progetto Unico: Webuild completes more than 82% of planned excavations with latest breakthrough in Valico Tunnel

12/04/2022 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Latest TBM breakthrough on Valico Tunnel, set to be longest in Italy

  • 5,000 workers, more than 2,500 businesses involved in one of the most complex engineering projects

  • Project to increase competitiveness of Liguria region, and entire country along with the new Breakwater Dam in Genoa to be built by Webuild

GENOA, December 4, 2022 - Webuild has completed more than 82% of the excavations planned for the Progetto Unico Terzo Valico dei Giovi - Nodo di Genova (Terzo Valico dei Giovi-Genoa Junction Combined Project) with engineering firm Italferr on behalf of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana of Italian state railway operator Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane under the supervision of the Extraordinary Commissioner Calogero Mauceri.

The milestone was celebrated today with the breakthrough of a tunnel wall in one of the tunnels between the work sites of Polcevera and Cravasco along the Valico Tunnel, set to become the longest for trains at 27 kilometres in Italy once completed. The milestone brings to 30 kilometres the total amount of excavation done for the tunnels planned for both directions of the future railway service thanks to a round-the-clock work schedule. The excavation began at the southern end of the planned tunnels in the Liguria region, proceeded underneath the mountain range to then approach the northern end of the project on the side of the Piemonte region.

"It is an honour to be here. This is an event the fills me with joy," Webuild Chief Executive Pietro Salini said. "We are here to witness the tearing down of another barrier in a project that could be seen as the Bridge over the Strait of Messina of the North - a virtual extraordinary bridge that brings together people and merchandise travelling from the port of Genoa to the rest of Italy and Europe. We began work on the project in 2012 at a very difficult site where the best resources and companies of Italy are involved every day. It is thanks to them that we have had an accident rate that is 40% lower than the national average, but we need to focus on reducing it to zero. The project will boost the capacity of the Port of Genoa to attract more commercial activity, soon be joined by another project that we will start with the same goal: a breakwater dam (Diga Foranea), which along with the (Terzo Valico) Combined Project will improve logistics operations in Liguria and increase the competitiveness of the entire country."

The milestone breakthrough occurred during the religious feast of Saint Barbara, patron saint of miners and tunnellers, which was celebrated by Rimini Bishop Monsignor Nicolò Anselmi with the participation of Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, Extraordinary Commissioner for the project Calogero Mauceri, Liguria Region President Giovanni Toti and Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Webuild Chief Executive Pietro Salini and Gruppo FS Italiane Chief Executive Luigi Ferraris.

The breakthrough is the latest milestone in two years of work resulting in the completion of the excavation of the Nodo di Genova (Genoa Junction). Webuild is building the largest sustainable mobility project in Italy, working on 22 sites between Liguria and Piemonte at the same time with more than 5,000 workers and more than 2,500 small- and medium-sized businesses - directly and indirectly - 900 of which based in either region, on assigned contracts worth a combined €3.8 billion.

The new high-speed/high-capacity railway will have a combined length of 53 kilometres, 70% of which will be underground. It will cross 14 municipalities in the provinces of Genoa and Alessandria. The railway will have three tunnels, the longest being the Valico. The work that is being done on various fronts is deploying two tunneling methods: the traditional drill and blast, and the mechanised method with the use of tunnel-boring machines (TBMs). The railway will become an important part of the Rhine-Alpine Corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Travel times by train between Genoa and Milan will be reduced by 33% and is expected to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by 55%.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 16:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
11:07aTerzo Valico Dei Giovi - Nodo Di Gen : Webuild completes more than 82% of planned excavati..
PU
11/30Webuild Ceo Pietro Salini At Lombard : bureaucracy must be streamlined to deliver Pnrr and..
PU
11/29Disney buys MLB's stake in streaming firm BAMTech for $900 million
RE
11/26Webuild : doors open to passengers on Milan's new M4 Metro Line
PU
11/21Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 : Al Bayt Stadium and Doha Metro built by Webuild play key roles..
PU
11/18Webuild S P A : continues expansion in strategic, low-risk markets
PU
11/18Webuild-led Consortium Bags $457 Million Contract to Upgrade Railway in Romania
MT
11/08Webuild-led Consortium Wins Contract for New Rail Line in Sydney
MT
11/08Italian Construction Group Webuild to Buy Australian Peer Clough
MT
11/08Italian builder Webuild agrees to buy Australia's Clough
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 276 M 7 630 M 7 630 M
Net income 2022 33,5 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,2x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 1 491 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,51 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-27.60%1 564
VINCI5.75%58 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.00%35 968
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.60%33 932
QUANTA SERVICES33.50%21 874
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.37%20 088