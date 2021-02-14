Webuild: 115 years of infrastructure and italian engineering at the service of the country

MILAN, February 14, 2021 - Webuild is putting its 115 years of experience and staff of 70,000 at the service of Italy as the country looks to relaunch infrastructure development and employment. The expertise and experience that the Group is offering are synonymous with excellence, as was seen in the construction of the Genova San Giorgio Bridge. They are what the Group wants to consolidate in Italy at a time of reform to improve the country's productivity and competitiveness.

Webuild is involved in the construction of some of the most important infrastructure projects in Italy and the world. In its home country, the Group has 11,000 employees and collaborators along a supply chain of some 5,000 small- and medium-sized businesses busy working on five projects. The expertise they are deploying is helping create jobs and revive the economy in much the same way as they did during the construction of the bridge in Genoa.

Webuild took 15 months - 450 days - to erect the structure across the Polcevera riverbed despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering to Genoa a piece of infrastructure strategic to its transport network. The Group completed it in record time thanks to a number of factors: close collaboration with public authorities, transparency at every phase of construction, and work done round the clock at multiple stations throughout the site. It also set the standard for innovation for a new generation of bridges, installing robots to clean and monitor the structure on a constant basis.

How Webuild built the bridge has come to be known as the 'Genoa Model', setting an example of how things can be done quickly to develop further the infrastructure that Italy sorely needs.