Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webuild Group: 8 bln in new orders acquired, to be finalised year-to-date total exceeds 21 bln with Texas high-speed railway mega contract

06/28/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, June 28, 2021 - Webuild has a combined €8 billion worth of new orders that it has acquired, is in the process of finalising and for which it has become the preferred bidder since the beginning of 2021 . The orders highlight the Group's focus on Italy, Australia and Switzerland. Their combined value excludes the recent signing of a final contract worth $16 billion (€13.1 billion) for the construction of a high-speed railway in Texas. The orders, which total 28 and whose total value reaches €13.8 billion excluding the one in Texas, foresee the construction of sustainable infrastructure, especially in sustainable mobility and clean water. Five of the projects are each worth more than €1 billion. The result will bring Webuild's potential backlog of construction orders to more than €50 billion by the end of the first half of 2021, representing a big opportunity for Italy's supply chain, which is made of 7,000 businesses that work alongside the Group on approximately 20 projects. The result will also lend support to the country's economic recovery.

Webuild's commercial activity in the first months of 2021 highlights its stronger position in Italy and abroad. Its competitiveness has improved as it has increased in scale with the acquisition of Astaldi, part of the Progetto Italia industrial operation. Italy has come to represent 33% of Webuild's potential backlog as the Group is today focusing its activities on its home market, seizing opportunities created by an increase in infrastructure investment under the Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) as the government pushes forward with strategic public works that can create jobs. Italy is accelerating the pace of investments in infrastructure such as sustainable mobility, an area where the Group is a global leader. In northern Italy, it is working on the Brenner Base Tunnel, while in the south it has recently been awarded contracts to develop the Orsara-Hirpinia and Orsara-Bovino sections of the high-speed/high-capacity railway between Naples and Bari. In Sicily, it has won contracts for the Giampilieri-Fiumefreddo section of the Messina-Catania high-capacity railway.

Outside its home market, Webuild is pursuing a diversification strategy with an expansion in the United States, Europe and Australia, markets with low-risk profiles where governments are also planning to investment in infrastructure to help their respective economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States - in addition to the signing of the final contract for a high-speed railway between Dallas and Houston - the Group, through its U.S. subsidiary, Lane Construction, was recently awarded the Kansas Citys Levees Flood Risk Management Project environmental sustainability project. In Switzerland, Webuild is to build a section of the Gotthard road tunnel and a Safe Host data centre in Gland. In Australia, Webuild and its consortium have been selected as preferred bidder for the tunnelling package of the North East Link in Melbourne, the biggest road project in the state of Victoria.

In Italy, Webuild is investing in innovation, health and safety to contain the COVID-19 virus. As Webuild develops projects that are sustainable and technologically advanced, it guarantees workers' safety and maintains employment levels, identifying specific measures in terms of managing relationships with its clients, partners, suppliers and subcontractors.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 06:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
02:59aWEBUILD GROUP : 8 bln in new orders acquired, to be finalised year-to-date tota..
PU
06/24WEBUILD S P A  : wins 640 mln Fiumefreddo-Taormina/Letojanni lot of Palermo-Mes..
PU
06/23INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY : Webuild Group with its subsidiary CSC awarded co..
PU
06/22WEBUILD S P A  : Wins $1.2 Billion Contract to Build Part of Naples-Bari Railway..
MT
06/22SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY IN SOUTHERN ITA : Webuild Group wins 1.075 bln contract fo..
PU
06/21WEBUILD S P A  : to Secure $1.2 Billion Railway Construction Contract in Italy
MT
06/21SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY IN SOUTHERN ITA : Webuild Group best bidder for 1.032 bln ..
PU
06/18WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI ON RAI RAD : Italy must anticipate recovery funds for ..
PU
06/18WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI : Texas High-Speed Rail mega contract a boost for Ital..
PU
06/18WEBUILD : first Valico Tunnel breakthrough on Terzo Valico dei Giovi, longest ra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 826 M 8 152 M 8 152 M
Net income 2021 101 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2021 388 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 1 945 M 2 323 M 2 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 25 371
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,17 €
Average target price 2,27 €
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi General Manager-International Operations
Giuseppina Capaldo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.83.76%2 323
VINCI14.63%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.28%28 849
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.23%22 538
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 939