Webuild Group: 8 bln in new orders acquired, to be finalised year-to-date total exceeds 21 bln with Texas high-speed railway mega contract

MILAN, June 28, 2021 - Webuild has a combined €8 billion worth of new orders that it has acquired, is in the process of finalising and for which it has become the preferred bidder since the beginning of 2021 . The orders highlight the Group's focus on Italy, Australia and Switzerland. Their combined value excludes the recent signing of a final contract worth $16 billion (€13.1 billion) for the construction of a high-speed railway in Texas. The orders, which total 28 and whose total value reaches €13.8 billion excluding the one in Texas, foresee the construction of sustainable infrastructure, especially in sustainable mobility and clean water. Five of the projects are each worth more than €1 billion. The result will bring Webuild's potential backlog of construction orders to more than €50 billion by the end of the first half of 2021, representing a big opportunity for Italy's supply chain, which is made of 7,000 businesses that work alongside the Group on approximately 20 projects. The result will also lend support to the country's economic recovery.

Webuild's commercial activity in the first months of 2021 highlights its stronger position in Italy and abroad. Its competitiveness has improved as it has increased in scale with the acquisition of Astaldi, part of the Progetto Italia industrial operation. Italy has come to represent 33% of Webuild's potential backlog as the Group is today focusing its activities on its home market, seizing opportunities created by an increase in infrastructure investment under the Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) as the government pushes forward with strategic public works that can create jobs. Italy is accelerating the pace of investments in infrastructure such as sustainable mobility, an area where the Group is a global leader. In northern Italy, it is working on the Brenner Base Tunnel, while in the south it has recently been awarded contracts to develop the Orsara-Hirpinia and Orsara-Bovino sections of the high-speed/high-capacity railway between Naples and Bari. In Sicily, it has won contracts for the Giampilieri-Fiumefreddo section of the Messina-Catania high-capacity railway.

Outside its home market, Webuild is pursuing a diversification strategy with an expansion in the United States, Europe and Australia, markets with low-risk profiles where governments are also planning to investment in infrastructure to help their respective economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States - in addition to the signing of the final contract for a high-speed railway between Dallas and Houston - the Group, through its U.S. subsidiary, Lane Construction, was recently awarded the Kansas Citys Levees Flood Risk Management Project environmental sustainability project. In Switzerland, Webuild is to build a section of the Gotthard road tunnel and a Safe Host data centre in Gland. In Australia, Webuild and its consortium have been selected as preferred bidder for the tunnelling package of the North East Link in Melbourne, the biggest road project in the state of Victoria.

In Italy, Webuild is investing in innovation, health and safety to contain the COVID-19 virus. As Webuild develops projects that are sustainable and technologically advanced, it guarantees workers' safety and maintains employment levels, identifying specific measures in terms of managing relationships with its clients, partners, suppliers and subcontractors.