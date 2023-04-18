Webuild, Lane awarded USD1 billion contract in U.S.

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Tuesday that its U.S. joint venture subsidiary Lane has been selected preferred bidder to exclusively carry out the study that will define the implementation of the project, now estimated at USD1 billion in total value, to modernize "Tampa's Westshore Interchange."

As the company explains, the project includes a multi-year work program to make the roadway faster and safer at one of the Tampa Bay area''s busiest interchanges, and will be developed in phases -- design and construction -- which will be the subject of separate contracts.

The 50/50 joint venture owned by Lane and Superior Construction has already signed the USD10 million first phase contract with the Florida Department of Transportation for design only, which is to be completed by next November. Following the design, the construction phase will be contracted, to start in spring 2024.

To date, the total value of contracts acquired and being finalized since early 2023 in the U.S. by Lane stands at EUR809 million. The figure essentially takes into account the contract, already awarded in January, for the I-4 and Sand Lake Road Interchange Improvements project and Lane's share of Tampa's Westshore Interchange project. Lane's portfolio of work stands at more than EUR3 billion to date.

"Tampa's Westshore Interchange project, as a whole, will result in the modernization of a strategic interchange for the Tampa Bay area, where three major Florida roadways - I-275, SR 60 and Veterans Expressway - intersect. The project will provide increased traffic capacity on I-275 for the section from east of the Howard Frankland Bridge to Lois Avenue, and from north of SR 60 to State Road 589, providing additional toll lanes and new ramps connecting to Tampa International Airport. The more than 400,000 vehicles that travel these roads each day by 2045 will benefit from safer, less congested roads with reduced travel times," Webuild explained.

Westshore is Florida's largest business district. It is home to about 4,000 businesses, two shopping centers, 40 hotels and about 250 restaurants, and is just a few miles from downtown Tampa, Raymond James Stadium and Tampa International Airport.

Webuild, through Lane, has a major presence in Florida. In Tampa, it is working on expanding a section of I-275. In the Orlando area, Osceola County, it is completing the Poinciana Parkway. Also in Orlando, he is working on the Mainline Turnpike and for the nearly completed Wekiva Parkway.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

