Multisensory experience of interconnection between art and engineering

Codex Atlanticus in Australia for first time

MELBOURNE, March 13, 2024 - An invitation to explore the mind of Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci opens today in Australia with "Leonardo da Vinci - 500 Years of Genius", an unparalleled immersive experience proposed by THE LUME Melbourne with the Webuild Group as the main sponsor. The experience, the result of a partnership between Webuild and THE LUME Melbourne, the largest multisensory gallery in the world, underlines their shared commitment to promoting innovation, art and beauty among the general public.

From March 16, 2024, visitors will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of da Vinci. They will have the chance to view some of his inventions built at scale from the pages of the Codices. THE LUME Melbourne itself is a new immersive experience as a multi-sensory gallery covering 3,000 square metres and rising four stories high.

Webuild's Agenda Cultura programme has seen the Group express its commitment to art and culture by supporting concerts in the United States celebrating the 150 years of the birth of Italian composer and conductor Arturo Toscanini; exhibits dedicated to the art of Renaissance painter and architect Raffaello; events commemorating the rescue of the Abu Simbel Temples in Egypt; the bringing to life of the Farnese Bridge in Rome, an inspiration of the Renaissance; a photographic exhibit displaying a Rome left deserted by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown; and, most recently, the restoration of the Crypt of Sant'Agnese in Agone in Rome.

Australia is Webuild's biggest market after Italy in terms of revenue and order backlog, offering the Group and its Clough subsidiary the potential to grow. In Melbourne, Webuild is preparing to excavate the tunnels for the North East Link, a section of a freeway network. In the state of New South Wales, it is developing Snowy 2.0, the country's largest renewable energy project. In Sydney, it is participating in the development of the Sydney Metro line that will lead to the Western Sydney International Airport, the largest public-private partnership in the state. In Western Australia, Webuild and Clough are working on one of the world's largest urea plants for the manufacture of fertiliser, as well as an upgrade to a sludge treatment process at the state's largest wastewater treatment facility.