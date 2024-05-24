Milan, May 24, 2024 - Massimo Ferrari, General Manager Corporate and Finance of the Webuild Group, has bought 100 thousand Webuild S.p.A. shares, at a weighted average price 2.048 euro per share. The overall value amounts to over EUR 204 thousand. Pursuant to current regulations, Webuild S.p.A. today published a notification detailing the operation, which can also be found on the company's institutional website.