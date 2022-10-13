Webuild: Pietro Salini invests 1 million euros in corporate bonds

Milan, October 13, 2022 - Webuild Group CEO Pietro Salini invested 1 million euros in the Italian construction giant. The investment undersigned amounts to 500 thousand euros (nominal value) of senior unsecured bonds of Webuild S.p.A., coupon 5.875, deadline December 15, 2025 (XS2271356201), and a further 500 thousand euros (nominal value) of senior unsecured bonds of Webuild S.p.A., coupon 3.875, deadline July 28, 2026 (XS2437324333).

Today, pursuant to current regulations, Webuild S.p.A. released, an internal dealing note detailing the transactions carried out by Pietro Salini. This note is also available on the corporate website www.webuildgroup.com.

