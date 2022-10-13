Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
1.215 EUR   +2.62%
01:02pWebuild : Pietro Salini invests 1 million euros in corporate bonds
PU
10/12Webuild-led consortium wins $900-million contract for breakwater at Genoa port
RE
10/12Webuild Consortium Secures $900 Million Contract for New Breakwater at Port of Genoa, Italy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild: Pietro Salini invests 1 million euros in corporate bonds

10/13/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Milan, October 13, 2022 - Webuild Group CEO Pietro Salini invested 1 million euros in the Italian construction giant. The investment undersigned amounts to 500 thousand euros (nominal value) of senior unsecured bonds of Webuild S.p.A., coupon 5.875, deadline December 15, 2025 (XS2271356201), and a further 500 thousand euros (nominal value) of senior unsecured bonds of Webuild S.p.A., coupon 3.875, deadline July 28, 2026 (XS2437324333).

Today, pursuant to current regulations, Webuild S.p.A. released, an internal dealing note detailing the transactions carried out by Pietro Salini. This note is also available on the corporate website www.webuildgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
