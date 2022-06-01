Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/01 11:35:30 am EDT
1.665 EUR   -1.07%
WEBUILD S P A : 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ISIN IT0005454423 ("Anti-Dilutive Warrants")
PU
05/30WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
05/27WEBUILD S P A : Filing of the Minutes of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of april 28, 2022 and of the Bylaws
PU
Webuild S p A : 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ISIN IT0005454423 ("Anti-Dilutive Warrants")

06/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Communication as per article 3.7(a) of the Regulation of the Anti-Dilutive Warrants

Milan, 1 June 2022 - The company has issued 47,222 ordinary Webuild S.p.A. shares (the "May 2022 issue") to the unscheduled creditors (as defined in the proposed partial proportionate demerger of Astaldi S.p.A. to Webuild S.p.A. and in line with that resolved by its shareholders in their extraordinary meeting of 30 April 2021) in the period from 1 to 31 May 2022.

As a result of the May 2022 issue and that communicated on 31 March 2022 (the "March 2022 issue", all the issues jointly defined as the "subsequent issues"), at present, the following may be exercised:

  • up to a maximum of 1,038,122 anti-dilutive warrants (of which 434,355 already exercised and settled at 31 May 2022),
  • equal to 1.2857841% of the anti-dilutive warrants held by each holder ("% exercisable warrants"),
  • giving the right to receive a maximum of 1,038,122 ordinary Webuild S.p.A. exchange shares (of which 434,355 ordinary Webuild S.p.A. shares already assigned on 31 May 2022).

Calculation method of the exercisable anti-dilutive warrants
The following formula can be used to calculate the anti-dilutive warrants that can be exercised based on the subsequent issues described above:

Exercisable warrants = [(Originally assigned warrants + purchased warrants - sold warrants) * % exercisable warrants] - already exercised warrants

Only whole numbers of anti-dilutive warrants (rounded down to the nearest unit) can be exercised.
Any fractions will therefore contribute to the exercise of the anti-dilutive warrants upon the occurrence of additional future subsequent issues, to be communicated by the company from time to time, which will be consolidated with the previous ones, for the part not exercised.
An automatic calculator is available in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders and Share Capital/Warrants - Documents and Communications" section available at the following link https://www.webuildgroup.com/it/investitori/azionisti-capitale-sociale/warrant-documenti-e-comunicazioni to facilitate the above calculation.

Deadline for the exercise of the anti-dilutive warrants
The anti-dilutive warrants may be exercised by their holders at any time before 31 August 2030. The warrants not exercised before the final deadline of 31 August 2030 shall be forfeited and become invalid to all effects.

Exercise method for the anti-dilutive warrants
Each holder of anti-dilutive warrants that intends to exercise them shall:

Upon receipt of the above, the custodian intermediary shall:

  • check the data are complete and attest, by signing the form, that the requesting party is the owner of the anti-dilutive warrants. By signing the exercise notice, the custodian intermediary also authorises Euronext Securities Milan S.p.A. (Monte Titoli) to operate on its behalf, terminating the exercised anti-dilutive warrants and crediting the related shares, without any need for additional confirmation;
  • send the exercise notice to the certified email addresses pec@pec.webuildgroup.com and corporateactions@pec.spafid.it;

in accordance with the Service Rules for intermediaries to which reference is made.

Only exercise notices that are complete and correct and sent by the relevant custodian intermediary can be considered and duly processed. Exercise notices received after noon are considered the next business day.

More information is available in the documents on the anti-dilutive warrants in the "Investor Relations/Shareholders and Share capital/Warrants - Documents and communications" section of the website www.webuildgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 16:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
