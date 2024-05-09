Sponsored by Webuild

MILAN, May 9, 2024- Everything is ready for the friendly football match between AC Milan and AS Roma sponsored by Webuild as major event partner that will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perthon May 31, the first sporting event of its kind in Australia. The match is among the initiatives promoted by Webuild for communities where it operates, including Australia, its second biggest market after Italy.

The match between two of Italy's most celebrated clubs will offer fans across Australia the opportunity to enjoy the magic of Italian football. AC Milan is one the most successful Serie A clubs with 19 league titles, five Coppa Italia titles, sevenSupercoppa Italianatitles and seven Champion League titles. The equally famous AS Roma has three Serie A titles, nine Coppa Italia titles, twoSupercoppa Italianatitles, oneCoppa delle Fieretitle. It also recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The match is an example of the passion, tenacity, determination and team spirit associated with the world of sports - values also shared by the people of Webuild. It is the latest in the sporting and cultural events calendar promoted by the Group in Australia. Another has been the multimedia experience of Leonardo da Vinci - 500 Years of Genius at THE LUME Melbourne. On display are some original pages of the Codex Atlanticus notebook of the Renaissance genius - a first in Australia.

Webuild's commitment to Australia reflects the country's importance to the Group. In terms of revenue and order backlog, it is the second biggest market after Italy. It is also growing. In the state of Western Australia, Webuild and its subsidiary Clough are building one of the largest urea plants in the world for the production of fertilizer. They are also involved in the extension of the largest water treatment plant in the state. In Melbourne, Webuild is working on the tunnelling package of theNorth East Link, a key section of the city's motorway. In the state of New South Wales, there isSnowy 2.0, a hydropower plant that is the largest renewable energy project currently in the country. In Sydney, Webuild is involved in the construction of six stations for a rail line that will connect the new Western Sydney International Airport (Nancy-Bird Walton) to the city centre as the biggest public-private partnership (PPP) in the state.