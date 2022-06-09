Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38 2022-06-09 am EDT
1.622 EUR   -2.11%
12:42pWEBUILD S P A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting
PU
06/07WEBUILD S P A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : raises steel deck of Braila Bridge in Romania
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting

06/09/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, June 9, 2022 - Please note that, upon expiry of the deadline for the presentation of individual resolution proposals on the items on the agenda of the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting called for on June 23, 2022, in single call, individual resolution proposals have been submitted on the points on the agenda of said Meeting by the following savings shareholder: D&C Governance Technologies S.r.l., owner of no. 1,000 savings shares.

The aforementioned proposals have been made available to the public on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting " section, and at the registered office and authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).

The new updated proxy and proxy/sub-delegation forms, which will take account of the aforementioned proposals, will be available on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" section by June 13, 2022.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 16:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
12:42pWEBUILD S P A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meet..
PU
06/07WEBUILD S P A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : raises steel deck of Braila Bridge in Romania
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/01WEBUILD S P A : 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ISIN IT0005454423 (“Anti-Dilutive ..
PU
05/30WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
05/27WEBUILD S P A : Filing of the Minutes of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meet..
PU
05/27FCC - National Highways selects a world-class team to carry out the improvement of the ..
AQ
05/27UNIVERSITY OF GENOA : Laurea honoris causa in civil engineering for Webuild CEO Pietro Sal..
PU
05/26WEBUILD S P A : Notice of change in Share Capital
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 175 M 7 704 M 7 704 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net cash 2022 316 M 340 M 340 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,66 €
Average target price 2,22 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-20.34%1 769
VINCI-2.36%54 994
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.60%33 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-16.13%28 704
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.81%21 937
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.35%19 751