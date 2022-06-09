Webuild S p A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting

Milan, June 9, 2022 - Please note that, upon expiry of the deadline for the presentation of individual resolution proposals on the items on the agenda of the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting called for on June 23, 2022, in single call, individual resolution proposals have been submitted on the points on the agenda of said Meeting by the following savings shareholder: D&C Governance Technologies S.r.l., owner of no. 1,000 savings shares.

The aforementioned proposals have been made available to the public on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting " section, and at the registered office and authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).

The new updated proxy and proxy/sub-delegation forms, which will take account of the aforementioned proposals, will be available on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" section by June 13, 2022.

