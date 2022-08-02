Webuild S p A : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022

|
CONTENTS
Company officers ............................................................................................................................................
3
Highlights........................................................................................................................................................
5
Webuild Group: Our vision and performance...................................................................................................
6
Key events of the period ...............................................................................................................................
18
Directors' report - Part I .............................................................................................................................
20
Performance by geographical area.................................................................................................................
28
Financial highlights .........................................................................................................................................
66
Performance...................................................................................................................................................
69
Directors' report - Part II ............................................................................................................................
78
Risk management system ...............................................................................................................................
79
Main risk factors and uncertainties. ...............................................................................................................
83
Alternative performance indicators..............................................................................................................
114
Events after the reporting period.................................................................................................................
116
Outlook.........................................................................................................................................................
117
Other information.........................................................................................................................................
118
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022 ..............................................
120
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements..............................................................
128
Statement of financial position.....................................................................................................................
141
Statement of profit or loss............................................................................................................................
176
List of Webuild Group companies ...................................................................................................
189
Statement on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements............................................
205
Report on reveiw of condensed interim consolidated financial statements.....................................
206