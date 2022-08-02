Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
1.426 EUR   -3.32%
12:12pWEBUILD S P A : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022
PU
08/01News - City Admin, WeBuild Ink $11 Million Contract for Repair, Improvement Works On Legadadhi and Dire Dams
AQ
07/30WEBUILD S P A : Information pursuant to article 84-bis.5 of the regulation approved by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022

08/02/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)

Interim financial report

30 June 2022

This document is available at:

www.webuildgroup.com

Webuild S.p.A.

Company managed and coordinated by Salini Costruttori S.p.A.

Fully paid-up share capital €600,000,000

Head office in Rozzano (Milan), Milanofiori Strada 6 - Palazzo L

Tax code and Milan Monza Brianza Lodi Company Registration: 00830660155

R.E.A. no. 525502 - VAT no. 02895590962

1

CONTENTS

Company officers ............................................................................................................................................

3

Highlights........................................................................................................................................................

5

Webuild Group: Our vision and performance...................................................................................................

6

Key events of the period ...............................................................................................................................

18

Directors' report - Part I .............................................................................................................................

20

Performance by geographical area.................................................................................................................

28

Financial highlights .........................................................................................................................................

66

Performance...................................................................................................................................................

69

Directors' report - Part II ............................................................................................................................

78

Risk management system ...............................................................................................................................

79

Main risk factors and uncertainties. ...............................................................................................................

83

Alternative performance indicators..............................................................................................................

114

Events after the reporting period.................................................................................................................

116

Outlook.........................................................................................................................................................

117

Other information.........................................................................................................................................

118

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022 ..............................................

120

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements..............................................................

128

Statement of financial position.....................................................................................................................

141

Statement of profit or loss............................................................................................................................

176

List of Webuild Group companies ...................................................................................................

189

Statement on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements............................................

205

Report on reveiw of condensed interim consolidated financial statements.....................................

206

2

Company officers

Board of directors (i)

Chairperson

Donato Iacovone

Deputy chairperson

Nicola Greco

Chief executive officer

Pietro Salini

Directors

Davide Croff

Pierpaolo Di Stefano

Barbara Marinali

Flavia Mazzarella

Teresa Naddeo

Marina Natale

Ferdinando Parente

Tommaso Sabato

Alessandro Salini

Serena Maria Torielli

Michele Valensise

Laura Zanetti

Control, risk and sustainability committee

Chairperson

Teresa Naddeo

Donato Iacovone

Flavia Mazzarella

Marina Natale

Ferdinando Parente

Serena Maria Torielli

Compensation and nominating committee

Chairperson

Ferdinando Parente

Barbara Marinali

Laura Zanetti

Committee for related-party transactions

Chairperson

Barbara Marinali

Davide Croff

Ferdinando Parente

Board of statutory auditors (ii)

Chairperson

Giacinto Gaetano Sarubbi

Standing statutory auditors

Roberto Cassader

Paola Simonelli

Substitute statutory auditors

Stefania Mancino

Chiara Segala

Independent auditors (iii)

KPMG S.p.A.

The strategic committee was dissolved on 25 March 2022 after the board resolution on the completion of Progetto Italia.

3

  1. Appointed by the shareholders on 30 April 2021; in office until approval of the financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2023
  2. Appointed by the shareholders on 4 May 2020; in office until approval of the financial statements as at and for the year ending 31 December 2022
  3. Engaged by the shareholders on 30 April 2015; term of engagement from 2015 to 2023

4

Highlights1234

  1. Adjusted figure, consisting of the reported figure including the results of the non-subsidiary joint ventures of Lane Industries.
  2. Reference should be made to the "Climate change" section of the 2021 Consolidated Non-financial Statement for more information.
  3. Amount related to the Group's main markets, calculated using output-input parameters. More information is available in the "Social" section of the 2021 Consolidated Non-financial Statement.
  4. Includes Fisia Italimpianti.

5

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
12:12pWEBUILD S P A : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022
PU
08/01News - City Admin, WeBuild Ink $11 Million Contract for Repair, Improvement Works On Le..
AQ
07/30WEBUILD S P A : Information pursuant to article 84-bis.5 of the regulation approved by Con..
PU
07/30WEBUILD S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
07/29Lane Construction Wins $233 Million Florida Turnpike Widening Project
AQ
07/29WEBUILD S P A : results at june 30, 2022
PU
07/28WeBuild Unit Wins Contract For Upgrade Works At Mainline Turnpike In US
MT
07/28WEBUILD S P A : wins $233 mln (212 mln) contract to widen section of Mainline Turnpike in..
PU
07/25WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
07/21Lane Construction Strengthens Presence in Florida with $223 Million Contract
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 240 M 7 438 M 7 438 M
Net income 2022 65,5 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net cash 2022 253 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,48 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-29.09%1 505
VINCI-1.25%53 207
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.26%32 290
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%31 043
QUANTA SERVICES20.98%19 935
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.38%19 766