Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-30 am EDT
1.847 EUR   -0.54%
02:25pWebuild S P A : New milestone for Webuild at biggest hydropower project in Australia
PU
05/29Webuild has purchased 60,000 of its own ordinary shares.
AN
05/23Webuild purchased 49,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : New milestone for Webuild at biggest hydropower project in Australia

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Second tunnel completed at Snowy 2.0 that will support energy transition and power 500,000 homes

MILAN, May 29, 2023 - Webuild and its Australian subsidiary Clough have completed the excavation of the emergency, cable and ventilation tunnel (ECVT) at Snowy 2.0, less than a year after having completed the main access tunnel (MAT) at Australia's largest hydropower project designed to help the country in its energy transition to reduce its reliance on coal in favour of renewable sources.

The completion of the ECVT will support the start of excavation of the cavern that will house the power station complex, which will be one of the world's largest and deepest at approximately 800 metres underground.

Tunnel-boring machine (TBM) Kirsten completed the 2.93-kilometre ECVT with a 10-metre internal diameter adjacent to the MAT.
Webuild and Clough, building Snowy 2.0 on behalf of project owner and operator Snowy Hydro Ltd as part of the Future Generation Joint-Venture, have so far completed approximately six kilometres of tunnelling by TBMs on the project. More than 2,700 people are working on Snowy 2.0's four major worksites.

Once completed, Snowy 2.0 will have 2,000 megawatts of pumping and generating capacity - enough to power 500,000 homes and support Snowy Hydro's critical role in the clean energy transition.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
02:25pWebuild S P A : New milestone for Webuild at biggest hydropower project in Australia
PU
05/29Webuild has purchased 60,000 of its own ordinary shares.
AN
05/23Webuild purchased 49,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
05/22WEBUILD S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18Webuild : completed Eni's New Headquarters in San Donato Milanese, symbol of sustainabilit..
PU
05/17Beach Energy Withdraws Targeted Schedule, Capex Estimates for Waitsia Stage 2
DJ
05/17Webuild : from Lane in U.S. to Clough in Australia to Fisia Italimpianti, subsidiaries sup..
PU
05/17Webuild S P A : GUPC wins additional $34.9 mln in claim against Panama Canal Authority (AC..
PU
05/16Webuild has purchased its own shares for more than EUR185,000
AN
05/15Ghella, in JV with Webuild and Pizzarotti, to build lot 1a Battipaglia-Romagnano of Sal..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 110 M 9 766 M 9 766 M
Net income 2023 122 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2023 233 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 1 838 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 30 595
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,86 €
Average target price 2,38 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.0.00%1 969
VINCI16.33%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.94%37 855
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.76%34 382
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.11%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%24 911
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer