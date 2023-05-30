Webuild S p A : New milestone for Webuild at biggest hydropower project in Australia

MILAN, May 29, 2023 - Webuild and its Australian subsidiary Clough have completed the excavation of the emergency, cable and ventilation tunnel (ECVT) at Snowy 2.0, less than a year after having completed the main access tunnel (MAT) at Australia's largest hydropower project designed to help the country in its energy transition to reduce its reliance on coal in favour of renewable sources.

The completion of the ECVT will support the start of excavation of the cavern that will house the power station complex, which will be one of the world's largest and deepest at approximately 800 metres underground.

Tunnel-boring machine (TBM) Kirsten completed the 2.93-kilometre ECVT with a 10-metre internal diameter adjacent to the MAT.

Webuild and Clough, building Snowy 2.0 on behalf of project owner and operator Snowy Hydro Ltd as part of the Future Generation Joint-Venture, have so far completed approximately six kilometres of tunnelling by TBMs on the project. More than 2,700 people are working on Snowy 2.0's four major worksites.

Once completed, Snowy 2.0 will have 2,000 megawatts of pumping and generating capacity - enough to power 500,000 homes and support Snowy Hydro's critical role in the clean energy transition.

