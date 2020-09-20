Log in
WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Webuild S p A : New road work for Lane (Webuild Group) in $176m Texas project

09/20/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Milan, September 20, 2020 - Webuild Group's U.S. subsidiary Lane has been declared the apparent low bidder for a $176-million road contract in Texas, the latest project to consolidate its presence in North America, its biggest market by revenue.

Lane will work on the Phase III extension of the 183A tollway project, adding two tolled‐mainlanes 6.6 miles in each direction from Hero Way to North of SH 29, and construct a shared use path from Hero Way to Seward Junction South. The project is commissioned by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority and is scheduled to be completed in October 2024. The extension of 183A will include the construction of 17 bridges, two of which are over the South Fork San Gabriel River.

With unprecedented growth in Williamson County, especially in Cedar Park, Leander and Liberty Hill, traffic volumes along the 183 are seen increasing by 183% over the next 25 years. The project will help alleviate future congestion and reduce driving times for commuters.

Other work being done by Lane in the United States includes the I-405 in Washington State, others in North Carolina, the I-10 Corridor Express Lanes in California, and the construction of the Wekiva Parkway in Florida. In Texas, the Group is involved in the development of a high-speed railway between Dallas and Houston that will bring jobs and economic development to the region.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2020 10:19:00 UTC
