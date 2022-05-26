Webuild S p A : Notice of change in Share Capital

Pursuant to Art. 85-bis of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 dated 14th May 1999, as amended, and Art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, letter a), of the Market Regulations both organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

MILAN, May 26, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-up) following the issue of:

a total of 47,222 ordinary shares of Webuild S.p.A. in favour of Unexpected Creditors (as defined in the project of partial proportional Demerger of Astaldi S.p.A. in favour of Webuild S.p.A. and in accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on April 30, 2021);

a total of 143,105ordinary shares belonging to Webuild S.p.A. on April 25, 2022, as a result of the partial exercise of the 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants code ISIN IT0005454423 referred to in the previous Press Release dated 31st March 2022.

Indeed, following this issue, the share capital is still equal to 600,000,000 Euros, currently divided into 1,002,119,694shares without express nominal value, of which 1,000,504,203are ordinary shares and 1,615,491 are savings shares.

The updated Articles of Association alongside the certificate pursuant to Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code were filed with the Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi Business and Trade Registry on May 25, 2022.

The current composition of the share capital is shown below, highlighting the changes compared to the previous share capital which, as indicated, only concern the number of ordinary shares in circulation:

