    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.503 EUR   +3.66%
02:03pWEBUILD S P A : Information pursuant to article 84-bis.5 of the regulation approved by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended
PU
01:43pWEBUILD S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
07/29Lane Construction Wins $233 Million Florida Turnpike Widening Project
AQ
Webuild S p A : Notice of change in share capital

07/30/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Pursuant to Art. 85-bis of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 dated 14th May 1999, as amended, and Art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, letter a), of the Market Regulations both organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

MILAN, July 30, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-up) following the issue of a total of 251,214 ordinary shares belonging to Webuild S.p.A.on July 28, 2022, as a result of the partial exercise of the 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ("Anti-Dilution Warrants").

Indeed, following this issue, the share capital is still equal to 600,000,000 Euros, currently divided into 1,002,372,301 shares without express nominal value, of which 1,000,756,810 are ordinary shares and 1,615,491 are savings shares.

The updated Articles of Association alongside the certificate pursuant to Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code were filed with the Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi Business and Trade Registry on July 29, 2022.

The current composition of the share capital is shown below, highlighting the changes compared to the previous share capital which, as indicated, only concern the number of ordinary shares in circulation:

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL

Euros

No. of shares

Nominal unit value

Euros

No. of shares

Nominal unit value

TOTAL

600,000,000

1,002,372,301

Without nominal value

600,000,000

1,002,121,087

Without nominal value

Ordinary shares

regular dividend rights 01/01/2022

(current coupons No.12)

598,201,205.28

1,000,756,810

Without nominal value

598,201,205.28

1,000,505,596

Without nominal value

Savings shares

regular dividend rights 01/01/2022

(current coupons No.15)

1,798,794.72

1,615,491

Without nominal value

1,798,794.72

1,615,491

Without nominal value

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
