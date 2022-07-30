Webuild S p A : Notice of change in share capital

Pursuant to Art. 85-bis of the Regulations adopted by Consob Resolution No. 11971 dated 14th May 1999, as amended, and Art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, letter a), of the Market Regulations both organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

MILAN, July 30, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces the new composition of the share capital (fully subscribed and paid-up) following the issue of a total of 251,214 ordinary shares belonging to Webuild S.p.A.on July 28, 2022, as a result of the partial exercise of the 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ("Anti-Dilution Warrants").

Indeed, following this issue, the share capital is still equal to 600,000,000 Euros, currently divided into 1,002,372,301 shares without express nominal value, of which 1,000,756,810 are ordinary shares and 1,615,491 are savings shares.

The updated Articles of Association alongside the certificate pursuant to Art. 2444 of the Italian Civil Code were filed with the Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi Business and Trade Registry on July 29, 2022.

The current composition of the share capital is shown below, highlighting the changes compared to the previous share capital which, as indicated, only concern the number of ordinary shares in circulation: