Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/07 11:38:43 am EDT
1.664 EUR   +0.60%
06/06WEBUILD S P A : raises steel deck of Braila Bridge in Romania
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/01WEBUILD S P A : 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ISIN IT0005454423 (“Anti-Dilutive Warrants”)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws

06/07/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan - June 7, 2022. Following what was already communicated on May 26, 2022, please note that the new Bylaws of Webuild S.p.A., registered at the Company Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi on May 31, 2022, are now available to the public, pursuant to current legislation, on the Company's website, www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance" section, on the "Governance System " page.
Said documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info, www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
06/06WEBUILD S P A : raises steel deck of Braila Bridge in Romania
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/01WEBUILD S P A : 2021-2030 Webuild S.p.A. Warrants ISIN IT0005454423 (“Anti-Dilutive ..
PU
05/30WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
05/27WEBUILD S P A : Filing of the Minutes of the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meet..
PU
05/27FCC - National Highways selects a world-class team to carry out the improvement of the ..
AQ
05/27UNIVERSITY OF GENOA : Laurea honoris causa in civil engineering for Webuild CEO Pietro Sal..
PU
05/26WEBUILD S P A : Notice of change in Share Capital
PU
05/26Webuild in JV named preferred bidder for $1.6 billion contract in UK
RE
05/26WEBUILD S P A : and jv partners selected by national highways to deliver A303 upgrade past..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 175 M 7 674 M 7 674 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net cash 2022 316 M 338 M 338 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 1 644 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Average target price 2,22 €
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-20.48%1 759
VINCI-1.60%55 227
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%33 470
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.53%29 591
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.12%22 086
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.83%19 351