Webuild S p A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws

Milan - June 7, 2022. Following what was already communicated on May 26, 2022, please note that the new Bylaws of Webuild S.p.A., registered at the Company Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi on May 31, 2022, are now available to the public, pursuant to current legislation, on the Company's website, www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance" section, on the "Governance System " page.
Said documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info, www.1info.it.
