Webuild S p A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws

Milan - July 8, 2022. Following what was already communicated on June 28, 2022, please note that the new Bylaws of Webuild S.p.A., registered at the Company Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi on July 6, 2022, are now available to the public, pursuant to current legislation, on the Company's website, www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance" section, on the "Governance System " page.
Said documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info, www.1info.it.
Disclaimer
Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 16:53:01 UTC.