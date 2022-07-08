Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
2022-07-08
1.537 EUR   +5.13%
Webuild S p A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws

07/08/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Milan - July 8, 2022. Following what was already communicated on June 28, 2022, please note that the new Bylaws of Webuild S.p.A., registered at the Company Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi on July 6, 2022, are now available to the public, pursuant to current legislation, on the Company's website, www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance" section, on the "Governance System " page.

Said documentation is also available at the registered office and at the authorized storage 1Info, www.1info.it.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 16:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 175 M 7 295 M 7 295 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net cash 2022 316 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 1 456 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,8%
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,46 €
Average target price 2,22 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-29.71%1 481
VINCI-7.04%49 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.97%28 617
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 345
QUANTA SERVICES15.34%19 006