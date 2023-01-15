Webuild S p A : Palazzo Venezia, in Rome, shines with the photos of the "Roma silenziosa bellezza" exhibition, promoted by Webuild and VIVE institute - Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia

January 15, 2023 - The squares and roads of the Eternal City and its famous statues, appear under a different light. We will discover a deserted city where "silence has a voice", as we journey in a beautiful Rome, as it has never been seen before.

From today, Palazzo Venezia, (the headquarters of the VIVE Institute - Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia) in Rome, will shine thanks to the photos of the "ROMA SILENZIOSA BELLEZZA " exhibition, which will be projected on its façade. The exhibit, which has also been created with the patronage of the Municipality of Rome, will open its doors to the public, with free entrance, from January 20 to February 28, 2023, at the Vittoriano, in the Zanardelli room.

The videomapping alternates a selection of previously unpublished photos of the Italian capital, with games of light enveloping Palazzo Venezia with special effects, from 6.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. The videomapping and the exhibition are part of the overall project named "ROMA SILENZIOSA BELLEZZA", with photos shot during the months of lockdown in 2020.

The visual show projected onto Palazzo Venezia anticipates by a few days the opening of the exhibition where visitors will be able to take an emotional and intellectual journey along Rome's roads, bridges, and squares, as they have never been seen before, during the months of lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic: A city immersed in an unexpected silence, which allows us to rediscover its beauty, through the numerous photos, videos, and multimedia projections.

From Piazza Venezia (Rome's city centre) to Castel Sant'Angelo, the stronghold of the military defense of the Catholic Church, up to Piazza del Popolo, an architectural and urban masterpiece; from the Ancient Rome of the Palatine Hill to the EUR (the area destined to host the Universal Exposition of 1942), the book's images tell the story of a deserted Rome, by comparing different eras and types of architecture.

The photos allow spectators to journey in space and time, becoming investigative material to study and compare. The project aims at promoting a constructive debate on topics concerning a new way of seeing a liveable city, the urban landscape, and sustainable mobility, and the possible future paradigms of urban living, to transform the pandemic experience into an opportunity for starting again from the needs of our communities, so that we can all see cities from a new sustainability perspective.

The initiative wishes to make us all think about a new city model that is more customized to Man's needs. But also of infrastructure, like the Metro C that is currently being built in Rome, which can relaunch the city, even in consideration of the international initiatives that will be hosted by the Italian capital in the forthcoming years.