Webuild S p A : Registration of the deed of partial proportional spin-off of Astaldi into Webuild effective date of transaction confirmed as 1 August 2021 and for stock exchange purposes 2 August 2021

Milan, 30 July 2021 - Further to the communication dated 29 July 2021, we confirm that the deed of partial proportional spin-off of Astaldi S.p.A into Webuild S.p.A has been registered at the offices of the Company Register of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi and of Rome respectively.

Hence, we confirm that the spin-off shall be effective for civil, accounting and tax purposes from 1 August 2021 and for stock exchange purposes from 2 August 2021.

Further information can be found in the press releases dated 15 March and 29 July 2021, available for consultation on the website www.webuildgroup.com, 'Media - Press Releases and Notes' section.

The draft terms of the spin-off and the explanatory reports of the Boards of Directors of Webuild and Astaldi are available on the website www.webuildgroup.com, 'Governance - Shareholders' Meetings - Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2021' section. On the same website www.webuildgroup.com, Governance - Other documents - 2021' section, the informative document on the spin-off published by Webuild pursuant to Article 70(6) of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 can also be found.

