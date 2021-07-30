Log in
Webuild S p A : Registration of the deed of partial proportional spin-off of Astaldi into Webuild effective date of transaction confirmed as 1 August 2021 and for stock exchange purposes 2 August 2021

07/30/2021 | 10:19am EDT
NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

Milan, 30 July 2021 - Further to the communication dated 29 July 2021, we confirm that the deed of partial proportional spin-off of Astaldi S.p.A into Webuild S.p.A has been registered at the offices of the Company Register of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi and of Rome respectively.

Hence, we confirm that the spin-off shall be effective for civil, accounting and tax purposes from 1 August 2021 and for stock exchange purposes from 2 August 2021.

Further information can be found in the press releases dated 15 March and 29 July 2021, available for consultation on the website www.webuildgroup.com, 'Media - Press Releases and Notes' section.

The draft terms of the spin-off and the explanatory reports of the Boards of Directors of Webuild and Astaldi are available on the website www.webuildgroup.com, 'Governance - Shareholders' Meetings - Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2021' section. On the same website www.webuildgroup.com, Governance - Other documents - 2021' section, the informative document on the spin-off published by Webuild pursuant to Article 70(6) of CONSOB Regulation 11971/99 can also be found.

* * *

This press release shall not be distributed, whether directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (as defined in Regulation S contained in the US Securities Act of 1933, as subsequently amended - 'US Securities Act'), in Canada, Japan, or in any other country where the offer or the sale of securities would be forbidden by the law. This press release is not, and is not part of, an offer or sale of securities to the public or a solicitation to purchase or sell securities, and there will be no offer of securities or solicitation to sell or purchase securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be forbidden by the law. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without a registration or a specific exemption from registration under the US Securities Act. No offers of the securities to the public or solicitation to sell or purchase securities shall be made in the United States of America or in any other country.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
