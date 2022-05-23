Log in
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/23 04:30:10 am EDT
1.603 EUR   -0.74%
04:16aWEBUILD S P A : Savings Shareholders Special Meeting
PU
05/23WEBUILD S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18WEBUILD S.P.A. : The calm spell can be taken advantage of to put on new positions
Webuild S p A : Savings Shareholders Special Meeting

05/23/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Notice of deposit of the notice of call and of the related documentation.

Milan, May 23, 2022 - Please note that, today, the following documents have been made available to the public - on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the "Governance / Shareholders' Meeting" section as well as at the registered office and 1Info authorized storage mechanism (www.1info.it):

  • the notice of call of the Savings Shareholders Special Meeting of Webuild S.p.A., convened for June 23, 2022, in single call, at 10 am (please also see the "Governance / Mandatory Notices" section);
  • the extract of the aforementioned notice of call, published today in the newspaper "Il Sole24Ore" in accordance with the applicable legislation (please also see "Governance / Mandatory Notices" section);
  • the Report of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda of the Meeting;
  • the Report of the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders.

Any further documentation on the items on the agenda will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms provided for by the applicable laws and regulations.

In consideration that participating in the Meeting in question is allowed exclusively through the Designated Representative and that, during the course of the works, the presentation of proposals is not allowed (as clarified by Consob with Communication 3/2020), savings shareholders will be able to submit individual resolution proposals on the items on the agenda in the manner and timing provided for in the notice of call of the Meeting.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 162 M 7 555 M 7 555 M
Net income 2022 61,4 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
Net cash 2022 326 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 1 609 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-22.36%1 697
VINCI-2.10%53 944
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.20%37 035
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-15.04%29 073
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED20.55%24 347
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.66%20 530