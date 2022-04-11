Log in
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 11:36:00 am EDT
1.613 EUR   +1.57%
01:11pWEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
12:51pWEBUILD S P A : Avviso di deposito del nuovo Statuto Sociale
PU
04/08WEBUILD S P A : 2021 Financial Report (PDF Version)
PU
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

04/11/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Milan, April 11, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 4-8, 2022 included, no. 1,352,708 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.5955 per share, for a total value of Euro 2,149,523.98 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

04/04/2022

55,000

1.6276

89,519.05

05/04/2022

455,026

1.6171

735,806.62

06/04/2022

555,682

1.5653

869,790.70

07/04/2022

177,000

1.5819

279,988.87

08/04/2022

110,000

1.5856

174,418.75

TOTAL

1,352,708

1.5955

2,149,523.98

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 8, 2022 no. 9,551,682 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.955% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
