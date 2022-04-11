Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, April 11, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 4-8, 2022 included, no. 1,352,708 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.5955 per share, for a total value of Euro 2,149,523.98 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.
Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.
|
DATE
|
No. SHARES PURCHASED
|
AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)
|
COUNTERVALUE (Euro)
|
04/04/2022
|
55,000
|
1.6276
|
89,519.05
|
05/04/2022
|
455,026
|
1.6171
|
735,806.62
|
06/04/2022
|
555,682
|
1.5653
|
869,790.70
|
07/04/2022
|
177,000
|
1.5819
|
279,988.87
|
08/04/2022
|
110,000
|
1.5856
|
174,418.75
|
TOTAL
|
1,352,708
|
1.5955
|
2,149,523.98
Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 8, 2022 no. 9,551,682 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.955% of the ordinary share capital.
Disclaimer
Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:10:09 UTC.