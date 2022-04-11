Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, April 11, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 4-8, 2022 included, no. 1,352,708 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.5955 per share, for a total value of Euro 2,149,523.98 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 04/04/2022 55,000 1.6276 89,519.05 05/04/2022 455,026 1.6171 735,806.62 06/04/2022 555,682 1.5653 869,790.70 07/04/2022 177,000 1.5819 279,988.87 08/04/2022 110,000 1.5856 174,418.75 TOTAL 1,352,708 1.5955 2,149,523.98

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 8, 2022 no. 9,551,682 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.955% of the ordinary share capital.