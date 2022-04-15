Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, April 15, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 11-15, 2022 included, no. 30,871 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.5946 per share, for a total value of Euro 49,334.21 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 11/04/2022 3,871 1.5779 6,108.23 12/04/2022 20,000 1.5988 31,976.42 13/04/2022 7,000 1.6071 11,249.56 TOTAL 30,871 1.5946 49,334.21

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 15, 2022 no. 9.582.553 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.958% of the ordinary share capital.

