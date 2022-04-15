Log in
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 11:35:11 am EDT
1.644 EUR   +2.11%
01:01pWEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
04/14WEBUILD S P A : Increased Vote
PU
04/13WEBUILD S P A : Baroque music concert on April 20, Maestro Antonio Pappano to conduct Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
PU
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

04/15/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Milan, April 15, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 11-15, 2022 included, no. 30,871 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.5946 per share, for a total value of Euro 49,334.21 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

11/04/2022

3,871

1.5779

6,108.23

12/04/2022

20,000

1.5988

31,976.42

13/04/2022

7,000

1.6071

11,249.56

TOTAL

30,871

1.5946

49,334.21

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 15, 2022 no. 9.582.553 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.958% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 17:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
