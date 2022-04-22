Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, April 22, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 18-22, 2022 included, no. 318,922 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.6795 per share, for a total value of Euro 530,366.22 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.
Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.
|
DATE
|
No. SHARES PURCHASED
|
AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)
|
COUNTERVALUE (Euro)
|
21/04/2022
|
18,922
|
1.6982
|
32,133.42
|
22/04/2022
|
300,000
|
1.6608
|
498,232.80
|
TOTAL
|
318,922
|
1.6795
|
530,366.22
Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 22, 2022 no. 9,901,475 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.99% of the ordinary share capital.
Disclaimer
Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:37:04 UTC.