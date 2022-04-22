Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 11:35:15 am EDT
1.658 EUR   -2.30%
01:38pWEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
03:58aCONCERT IN PIAZZA NAVONA IN ROME : Maestro Antonio Pappano and the Orchestra of Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia celebrate the Baroque era
PU
04/15WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

04/22/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
Milan, April 22, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of April 18-22, 2022 included, no. 318,922 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.6795 per share, for a total value of Euro 530,366.22 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2021.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

21/04/2022

18,922

1.6982

32,133.42

22/04/2022

300,000

1.6608

498,232.80

TOTAL

318,922

1.6795

530,366.22

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at April 22, 2022 no. 9,901,475 ordinary treasury shares, representing 0.99% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
