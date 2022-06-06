Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, June 6, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of May 30 - June 3, 2022 included, no. 364,000 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.6760 per share, for a total value of Euro 611,253.88 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 30/05/2022 23,000 1.7191 39,540.15 31/05/2022 187,000 1.6865 315,371.76 01/06/2022 99,000 1.6729 165,621.46 02/06/2022 20,000 1.6553 33,106.56 03/06/2022 35,000 1.6461 57,613.96 TOTAL 364,000 1.6760 611,253.88

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 6, 2022 no. 11,828,282 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.182% of the ordinary share capital.