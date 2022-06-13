Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, June 13, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 6-10, 2022 included, no. 473,731 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.6143 per share, for a total value of Euro 745,691.45 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 06/06/2022 10,144 1.6500 16,737.60 07/06/2022 12,000 1.6377 19,652.05 08/06/2022 22,000 1.6390 36,057.67 09/06/2022 193,812 1.6248 314,905.74 10/06/2022 235,775 1.5198 358,338.39 TOTAL 473,731 1.6143 745,691.45

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 13, 2022 no. 12,302,013 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.23% of the ordinary share capital.