  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-13 am EDT
1.425 EUR   -5.82%
12:43pWEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/09WEBUILD S P A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meeting
PU
06/07WEBUILD S P A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

06/13/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Milan, June 13, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 6-10, 2022 included, no. 473,731 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.6143 per share, for a total value of Euro 745,691.45 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.
Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

06/06/2022

10,144

1.6500

16,737.60

07/06/2022

12,000

1.6377

19,652.05

08/06/2022

22,000

1.6390

36,057.67

09/06/2022

193,812

1.6248

314,905.74

10/06/2022

235,775

1.5198

358,338.39

TOTAL

473,731

1.6143

745,691.45

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 13, 2022 no. 12,302,013 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.23% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 16:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
