Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, June 20, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 13-17, 2022 included, no. 678,087 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4142 per share, for a total value of Euro 959,678.61 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 13/06/2022 253,000 1.4334 362,655.77 14/06/2022 210,000 1.4083 295,744.89 16/06/2022 215,087 1.4007 301,277.95 TOTAL 678,087 1.4142 959,678.61

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 17, 2022 no. 12,980,100 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.297% of the ordinary share capital.

