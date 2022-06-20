Log in
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
2022-06-20
1.480 EUR   +1.51%
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

06/20/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Milan, June 20, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 13-17, 2022 included, no. 678,087 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4142 per share, for a total value of Euro 959,678.61 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.
Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

13/06/2022

253,000

1.4334

362,655.77

14/06/2022

210,000

1.4083

295,744.89

16/06/2022

215,087

1.4007

301,277.95

TOTAL

678,087

1.4142

959,678.61

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 17, 2022 no. 12,980,100 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.297% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 16:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
