Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, June 27, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 20-24, 2022 included, no. 244,938 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4802 per share, for a total value of Euro 362,606.68 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 21/06/2022 100,000 1.5095 150,954.90 22/06/2022 45,000 1.4794 66,571.79 23/06/2022 99,938 1.4517 145,079.99 TOTAL 244,938 1.4802 362,606.68

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 24, 2022 no. 13,225,038 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.322% of the ordinary share capital.

