    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
1.482 EUR   +0.54%
12:45pWEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
11:15aWEBUILD S P A : among best Governance companies according to ESG Criteria
PU
10:55aWEBUILD : green light for High-Speed Rail in Texas
PU
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

06/27/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
Milan, June 27, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 20-24, 2022 included, no. 244,938 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4802 per share, for a total value of Euro 362,606.68 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

21/06/2022

100,000

1.5095

150,954.90

22/06/2022

45,000

1.4794

66,571.79

23/06/2022

99,938

1.4517

145,079.99

TOTAL

244,938

1.4802

362,606.68

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at June 24, 2022 no. 13,225,038 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.322% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 175 M 7 568 M 7 568 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net cash 2022 316 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 555 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-29.13%1 546
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804