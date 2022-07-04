Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, July 4, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of June 27-July 1, 2022 included, no. 102,916 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4542 per share, for a total value of Euro 150,331.69 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 27/06/2022 97,916 1.4614 143,097 01/07/2022 5,000 1.4470 7,235 TOTAL 102,916 1.4542 150,331.69

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at July 1, 2022 no. 13,327,954 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.332% of the ordinary share capital.