Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, July 18, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of July 11-15, 2022 included, no. 6,805 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4949 per share, for a total value of Euro 10,235.34 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 11/07/2022 5,384 1.5107 8,133.68 13/07/2022 1,421 1.4790 2,101.66 TOTAL 6,805 1.4949 10,235.34

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at July 15, 2022 no. 13,343,375 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.334% of the ordinary share capital.

