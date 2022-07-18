Log in
WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
07/14WEBUILD : circular economy at La Maddalena Tunnel site counters drought to support local economy in a sustainably way
PU
07/12WEBUILD WINS INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION FROM NIELSEN NORMAN : Group's “@work” intranet among world's best for user experience, design, innovation
PU
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

07/18/2022
Milan, July 18, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of July 11-15, 2022 included, no. 6,805 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4949 per share, for a total value of Euro 10,235.34 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

11/07/2022

5,384

1.5107

8,133.68

13/07/2022

1,421

1.4790

2,101.66

TOTAL

6,805

1.4949

10,235.34

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at July 15, 2022 no. 13,343,375 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.334% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
