    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
2022-08-05
1.448 EUR   +0.21%
Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

08/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Milan, August 7, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of August 1-5, 2022 included, no. 62,000ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4452 per share, for a total value of Euro 89,257.00 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE

No. SHARES PURCHASED

AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)

COUNTERVALUE (Euro)

01/08/2022

7,000

1.4787

10,350.998

02/08/2022

13,000

1.4314

18,608.005

03/08/2022

40,000

1.4357

57,428.00

05/08/2022

2,000

1.4350

2.870,00

TOTAL

62,000

1.4452

89,257.003

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at August 5, 2022 no. 13,709,375 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.370% of the ordinary share capital.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
