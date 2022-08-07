Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme

Milan, August 7, 2022 - Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of August 1-5, 2022 included, no. 62,000 ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4452 per share, for a total value of Euro 89,257.00 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.

Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.

DATE No. SHARES PURCHASED AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro) COUNTERVALUE (Euro) 01/08/2022 7,000 1.4787 10,350.998 02/08/2022 13,000 1.4314 18,608.005 03/08/2022 40,000 1.4357 57,428.00 05/08/2022 2,000 1.4350 2.870,00 TOTAL 62,000 1.4452 89,257.003

Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at August 5, 2022 no. 13,709,375 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.370% of the ordinary share capital.