Webuild S p A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
08/07/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Milan, August 7, 2022 -Webuild S.p.A. informs that it has purchased, in the week of August 1-5, 2022 included, no.62,000ordinary treasury shares (LEI: 549300UKR289DF4UXQ47), at an average price of Euro 1.4452 per share, for a total value of Euro 89,257.00 as part of the purchase authorization approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2022.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Intermonte S.p.A.
Below, attached, the details of the purchases made, on a daily basis, and the operations carried out in the aforementioned period, in detail.
DATE
No. SHARES PURCHASED
AVERAGE UNIT PRICE (Euro)
COUNTERVALUE (Euro)
01/08/2022
7,000
1.4787
10,350.998
02/08/2022
13,000
1.4314
18,608.005
03/08/2022
40,000
1.4357
57,428.00
05/08/2022
2,000
1.4350
2.870,00
TOTAL
62,000
1.4452
89,257.003
Following the purchases made, Webuild S.p.A. holds as at August 5, 2022 no. 13,709,375 ordinary treasury shares, representing 1.370% of the ordinary share capital.