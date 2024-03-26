Every station has its distinctive character, created by world-renowned architects, and narrated for the largest part through the photos of Edoardo Montaina.Toledo, built on a project by Catalan architect Óscar Tusquets Blanca, is a homage to light and the sea;Università was conceived by Anglo-Egyptian designer Karim Rashid and represents the knowledge of the Third Technological Revolution;Materdei, designed by Atelier Mendini, gave life once more the square on the surface. And also the Dante andMuseo stations, signed by Gae Aulenti, and theSan Pasqualeone, designed by architect Boris Podrecca, andMonte Sant'Angelo, where the art of Anish Kapoor interacts with urban architecture. The

Capodichino

station adds to the ones mentioned above. Designed by Ivan Harbour of Studio RSHP, it is a new example of what happens when beauty and engineering mix in the city, with the cylinder-shape inspired by St. Patrick's Well in Orvieto.

The Webuild Group has built 14,140 km of railways and metros worldwide. It has been present in Campania since the 80's, with significant works like theNaples-Afragola high-speed stationdesigned by archistar Zaha Hadid. Today, it is working on four sections of the Naples-Bari high-capacity railway line, which will allow to connect the two cities in just 2 hours, against the current 4 required today.

The sections are amongst the 19 projects that the Group is building today in the South of Italy, with almost 5,450 people already working (directly and indirectly). To support the construction of these projects, and more generally, to meet the need connected to Italy's infrastructural development, Webuild has also launched the"Cantiere Lavoro Italia" programme, which aims at hiring 10 thousand people by 2026 in the South of Italy, 88% in the South of Italy.

The initiative at theScuderie del Quirinaleis part of theAgenda Culturaprogramme created by the Group, which includes a set of events and initiatives worldwide, collaborating with institutional partners to support cultural development. Theimmersive exhibit in Australia on Leonardo da Vinciis amongst the Group's most recent initiatives in this respect. Since March 16 of this year, it has brought the Codex Atlanticus to Australia for the very first time, and the project for the artistic lighting for therequalification of the Crypt of Sant'Agnesein Piazza Navona in Rome, subject to partial restoration.