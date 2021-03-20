Log in
Webuild S p A : Notice of filing of the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting and of the Report on the 3rd item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

03/20/2021 | 05:11am EDT
Milan, March 20, 2021 - Please note that the following documents have been made available, today, to the public - on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the 'Governance/Shareholders' Meeting' section, at the registered office, and at the authorized storage mechanism 1Info, www.1info.it:

- the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting of Webuild S.p.A., called, in Ordinary and Extraordinary session, for April 30, 2021, in single call, at 10 a.m. (please also refer to the 'Governance/Mandatory Notices' section);

- the extract of the aforementioned notice of call, published today in the 'Il Sole24Ore' newspaper, in accordance with the applicable legislation (please also refer to the 'Governance / Mandatory Notices' section);

- the illustrative report on the 3rd item on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting ('Appointment of the Board of Directors.').

Further documentation on the items on the agenda will be made available to the public, in the manner and within the terms provided for by the applicable laws and regulations.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 09:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
