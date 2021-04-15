Webuild S p A : Publication of the Informative Document pursuant to Article 70 of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/99

Milan, April 15, 2021 - Please note that the Informative Document relating to the proportional partial demerger of Astaldi S.p.A. in favour of Webuild S.p.A., has been made available to the public - on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the 'Governance/Other Documents' section, at the registered office and authorized storage mechanism 1Info, www.1info.it. The document has been drawn-up pursuant to Article 70, paragraph 6, and in compliance with Annex 3B, scheme no. 2, of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, and its subsequent amendments.