Webuild S p A : Publication of the Informative Document pursuant to Article 70 of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/99

04/15/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
Milan, April 15, 2021 - Please note that the Informative Document relating to the proportional partial demerger of Astaldi S.p.A. in favour of Webuild S.p.A., has been made available to the public - on the Company's website www.webuildgroup.com, in the 'Governance/Other Documents' section, at the registered office and authorized storage mechanism 1Info, www.1info.it. The document has been drawn-up pursuant to Article 70, paragraph 6, and in compliance with Annex 3B, scheme no. 2, of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999, and its subsequent amendments.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 715 M 8 041 M 8 041 M
Net income 2021 103 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 1 652 M 1 976 M 1 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 25 371
Free-Float 30,9%
