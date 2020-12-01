Webuild S p A : presents to the financial community a new bond for institutional investors

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Milan, 1 December 2020 - WEBUILD S.p.A. (the 'Company') has appointed BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs International, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, Natixis and UniCredit Bank as Joint Lead Managers, and Banca Akros S.p.A. - Gruppo Banco BPM, BBVA and MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A. as Co-Managers, to organize a roadshowfor qualified investors, both Italian and international, in order to evaluate markets conditions for a possible issue of new unsecured fixed-rate senior notes (the 'New Notes').

The net proceeds of any issuance of the New Notes are intended to be used, in whole or in part, to purchase the '€600,000,000 3.75 per cent. Notes due 24 June 2021' of the Company, whose outstanding principal amount is currently equal to €479,030,000(the '2021 Notes'), pursuant to a tender offer launched today.

Should market conditions so allow, the transaction will be carried out during the current month of December 2020.

The New Notes are envisaged to be offered to qualified investors only, excluding any placement in the United States of America and certain other jurisdictions, and to be listed on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin. As per market practice, the terms and conditions of the New Notes, including the applicable rate of interest, will be determined on the pricing date, by taking into consideration, inter alia, the acceptances received pursuant to the tender offer of the 2021 Notes and market conditions.

The prospectus relating to the New Notes, when published, will be available at https://www.webuildgroup.com/en.