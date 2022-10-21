Advanced search
Webuild S p A : promotes the 2022-2023 Symphonic Season of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

10/21/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Music and Art are once again back in Webuild's "cultural agenda" with the inauguration of the 2022-2023 Symphonic Season of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, promoted by our Group. An absolute novelty at Santa Cecilia is Maestro Sir Antonio Pappano's direction, for the very first time, of the Elektra of Richard Strauss, a modern interpretation of an ancient myth. The Auditorium Parco Della Musica served both as site and surrounding for the event, and stands for the history represented by this multi-purpose iconic complex structure built by Webuild in Rome, designed by Renzo Piano, and dedicated to Ennio Morricone 20 years since it was first inaugurated.

The Group, in fact, supports its clients, globally, to build innovative sustainable infrastructure, like places where people, ideas and culture can meet, with over 20 exhibitions and cultural events organized, worldwide, during the last years with prestigious partners.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
