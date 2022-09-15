Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22 2022-09-15 am EDT
1.420 EUR   +0.71%
03:50aWEBUILD S P A : renews expansion in North America and low-risk countries
PU
09/05Webuild Unit CSC Costruzioni Finalizes Renovation Of Swiss Train Station
MT
09/02WEBUILD S P A : CSC Costruzioni (Webuild) completes renovation of Renens train station in Switzerland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : renews expansion in North America and low-risk countries

09/15/2022 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Webuild and Connect 6ix consortium partners to help in development of new metro line in Toronto

MILAN, September 15, 2022 - Webuild is renewing its expansion in North America as the Group and its Connect 6ix consortium partners have been selected as preferred proponents to deliver the Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) project for the Ontario Line, a new rapid transit line that will cross downtown Toronto in Canada. Commissioned by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, the project has Webuild with an estimated €450-million stake in the joint-venture responsible for the civil works and a 10% stake in the Connect 6ix project company. Financial close is expected to occur later this year.
It is the latest project for which Webuild has been identified as best bidder, the others also being projects with a high engineering component in a number of strategic markets. It also confirms the Group's de-risking strategy, with Italy responsible for 41% of its total construction order backlog as of June 30 2022, Europe with 11%, Australia with 13% and North America with 9%. With their various plans to invest in infrastructure, these markets make up more than 80% of the Group's commercial pipeline.

RSSOM, which will be done as a public-private partnership (PPP), includes the design, construction and maintenance of the rails for the tunnels of the new Ontario Line, as well as the signaling, communications and safety systems. It is one of several contracts involved in the construction of the line, which will connect the Ontario Science Centre in the northeast with Ontario Place in the southwest by the shore of Lake Ontario. The line, half of which will be underground, will be 15.6 kilometres long with 15 stations, and more than 40 connections to other metro lines, regional trains and bus services.

As one of the major transit projects for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the Ontario Line will provide fast, reliable service to more than 227,500 people who live near it. The new subway will help eliminate up to 28,000 cars on the roads every day, reduce traffic congestion and CO2 emissions with 7.2 million litres less fuel consumed every year. And economic growth along the line is expected to create thousands of jobs annually during its construction.

The RSSOM contract would be the second sustainable mobility project that Webuild will have in Canada. Webuild is also part of Mobilinx - another consortium responsible for building the Hurontario light rail transit line, near Toronto, which will run for 18 kilometres along Hurontario Street from Port Credit in the city of Mississauga to the Brampton Gateway Terminal in the city of Brampton.

As a global leader in sustainable mobility, Webuild has built more than 13,600 kilometres of rail and metro lines throughout the world. Its current projects include the Forrestfield-Airport Link in Perth, Australia, a rail line connecting the eastern suburbs to the city centre via the airport; the M4 Line in Milan between the city airport and the historic centre; and a section of Line 16 for the Grand Paris Express.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
03:50aWEBUILD S P A : renews expansion in North America and low-risk countries
PU
09/05Webuild Unit CSC Costruzioni Finalizes Renovation Of Swiss Train Station
MT
09/02WEBUILD S P A : CSC Costruzioni (Webuild) completes renovation of Renens train station in ..
PU
08/29WEBUILD S P A : assumes global leadership in water sector in ENR Ranking
PU
08/18WEBUILD S P A : Broad Peak, one of Earth's 12 tallest mountains at over 8,000 m, between C..
PU
08/13WEBUILD S P A : Construction work starts in August on 83km of railway lines in Southern It..
PU
08/09WEBUILD S P A : Construction sites at work in Italy during August. From North to South to ..
PU
08/07WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
08/05WEBUILD S P A : Notice of filing of the new company Bylaws
PU
08/02WEBUILD S P A : Interim Financial Report 30 June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 240 M 7 240 M 7 240 M
Net income 2022 24,8 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net cash 2022 346 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,4x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-32.21%1 401
VINCI2.00%53 873
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.17%35 186
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%32 215
QUANTA SERVICES24.17%20 231
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.04%19 667