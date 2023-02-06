Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:37 2023-02-03 am EST
1.696 EUR   -0.29%
01:30aWebuild S P A : wins Top Sustainability Award for Airport Line in Perth, Australia
PU
02/05Australian shares flat as investors focus on RBA; Newcrest soars on buyout offer
RE
02/05Australia's Beach Energy reaches deal with Webuild on Waitsia gas project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild S p A : wins Top Sustainability Award for Airport Line in Perth, Australia

02/06/2023 | 01:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Webuild has received a Leading Rating - the highest classification - from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) for the Airport Line project

  • Infrastructure Sustainability Council is Australia's leading body for assessing infrastructure projects based on environmental, social, economic and governance factors

MILAN, February 6, 2023 - Webuild has been awarded the highest classification from Australia's Infrastructure Sustainability Council (ISC) for the Airport Line, formerly known as the Forrestfield-Airport Link in Perth. The ISC "As Built Leading" rating for the new light rail line acknowledges Webuild's commitment to building sustainable infrastructure in this core market where the Group is expanding. The ISC is a leading evaluator of infrastructure projects based on environmental, social, economic and governance factors.

The Airport Line, which was opened in October 2022 by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, received in July 2018 the ISCA Certificate for "Excellent" Sustainability in Design, based on the initiatives introduced into the design of the final project. The latest rating confirms these design intentions were successfully executed in the completed project.

Built by Webuild in a joint-venture with local partner NRW, the 8.5-kilometre line features three stations connecting the eastern suburbs with the Central Business District, passing through the international airport. The line is expected to take up to 15,000 vehicles off the roads every day and cut up to 2,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

The rating rewards the many solutions put into practice by Webuild to make the project as sustainable as possible, in particular the management of water and the materials used.

Water used by the tunnel-boring machines (TBM) was recycled at an on-site slurry treatment plant, saving 2,740 megalitres of water, the equivalent of more than 1,000 Olympic swimming pools.

Webuild used a sustainable concrete blend to produce the segments that line the tunnel walls. Known as Triple Blend 60MPa Concrete, it is a low-cement blend containing 65% supplementary cementitious materials. An estimated 21,848 tonnes of CO2 emissions were as a result avoided in the production of the 54,000 tunnel segments. In 2019, the Concrete Institute of Australia presented Webuild with an award for excellence in Technology and Innovation for this process.

Sustainability is central to Webuild's development strategy. Its 2021-2023 ESG Plan focuses on three strategic areas (Green, Safety & Inclusion), identifies clear goals - especially to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - and accelerates investments in innovative, highly sustainable projects. In 2022, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved the climate change goals set by Webuild to reduce its emissions by 2030. The Group's commitment to sustainability has won acknowledgment from ratings agencies VigeoEiris (Advanced), ISS-Oekom (Prime) and EcoVadis.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
01:30aWebuild S P A : wins Top Sustainability Award for Airport Line in Perth, Australia
PU
02/05Australian shares flat as investors focus on RBA; Newcrest soars on buyout offer
RE
02/05Australia's Beach Energy reaches deal with Webuild on Waitsia gas project
RE
02/05Beach Raises Waitsia Capex Forecast, Finds New Contractor
DJ
02/05Australia's Beach Energy in deal with Webuild to complete Waitsia Stage 2 gas project
RE
02/03Mib down; Pirelli ends bullish
AN
02/03Handbags down after services data; London in green
AN
02/03Webuild Reaches Agreement to Buy Australia's Clough Assets
MT
02/03European stock exchanges down; wait for services activity data
AN
02/03Webuild signs contract to purchase Clough's assets
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 326 M 7 950 M 7 950 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net cash 2022 271 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2022 56,5x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 1 677 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,09 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.23.35%1 820
VINCI12.92%61 847
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.86%37 013
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.37%33 548
QUANTA SERVICES6.97%21 782
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.36%21 723