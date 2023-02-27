Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:16:04 2023-02-27 am EST
1.739 EUR   +1.28%
06:01aWebuild : TBM that excavated Milan's M4 arrived at Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro" (Building the Future) exhibit to be inaugurated on march 2
PU
02/21Webuild takes over 18,600 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/17Webuild S P A : “Roma Silenziosa Bellezza” photo exhibit by Webuild, VIVE Institute at Vittoriano monument extended to March 31
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild: TBM that excavated Milan's M4 arrived at Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro" (Building the Future) exhibit to be inaugurated on march 2

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, February 27 2023 - The cutting-head of the TBM named Stefania, one of six TBMs that excavated Milan's M4 metro, has now arrived at the Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro" (Building the Future) exhibit promoted by Webuild with the Triennale, and which will be inaugurated on March 2.

The TBM's cutting head weighs 58 tons and moves at an average speed of 18.5 metres/day. It excavated the tunnels of the new M4 metro that in the forthcoming months will reach San Babila connecting Milan's city centre to Linate airport in just 12 minutes.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 11:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
06:01aWebuild : TBM that excavated Milan's M4 arrived at Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro"..
PU
02/21Webuild takes over 18,600 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/17Webuild S P A : “Roma Silenziosa Bellezza” photo exhibit by Webuild, VIVE Inst..
PU
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
02/16Mib at more than one-year highs; Tenaris bullish
AN
02/16Mib at annual high; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
02/16Webuild Completes Takeover of Australian Construction Firm Clough
MT
02/16Europeans up, well Tenaris on Mib after accounts
AN
02/16Webuild concludes acquisition of Clough in Australia
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 326 M 7 730 M 7 730 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net cash 2022 271 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,2x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 1 698 M 1 791 M 1 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,72 €
Average target price 2,09 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.24.87%1 791
VINCI13.24%62 674
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.28%36 148
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.50%33 880
QUANTA SERVICES12.73%23 132
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.21%20 144