Webuild: TBM that excavated Milan's M4 arrived at Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro" (Building the Future) exhibit to be inaugurated on march 2

Milan, February 27 2023 - The cutting-head of the TBM named Stefania, one of six TBMs that excavated Milan's M4 metro, has now arrived at the Triennale for the "Costruire il Futuro" (Building the Future) exhibit promoted by Webuild with the Triennale, and which will be inaugurated on March 2.

The TBM's cutting head weighs 58 tons and moves at an average speed of 18.5 metres/day. It excavated the tunnels of the new M4 metro that in the forthcoming months will reach San Babila connecting Milan's city centre to Linate airport in just 12 minutes.

