  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:18 2022-12-23 am EST
1.400 EUR   +0.86%
08:35aWebuild And Csc, Brenner Base Tunnel : "Lilia" TBM ready for mechanical excavation in one of the two longest sections of the tunnels, having successfully passed the final test
PU
02:48aMILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
AN
12/22MILAN MARKET CLOSE: Mib below 24,000 threshold; in green Saipem and Buzzi
AN
Webuild and CSC, Brenner Base Tunnel: "Lilia" TBM ready for mechanical excavation in one of the two longest sections of the tunnels, having successfully passed the final test

12/23/2022 | 08:35am EST
SCHWANAU (Germany), December 23, 2022 - The TBM named "Lilia" is ready to start mechanically excavating one of the longest sections of the main tunnels of the Brenner Base Tunnel on Austrian territory, after having successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test, the final customary test, at the Herrenknecht workshops at Schwanau, in Germany. It is one of the two TBMs (Tunnel Boring Machines) that will be used to build Lot H41 Gola del Sill-Pfons. With its twin sister "Ida", with a cutting-head over 10 metres in diameter, it will face approximately 8.2 km separating the assembly cavern, at the southern end of the lot.

The H41 Gola del Sil-Pfons, with an overall value of €651 million, was awarded to the Webuild Group last year in a joint venture with Implenia. To build it, it will directly employ 400 workers. Webuild participates in the project with its Swiss subsidiary CSC Costruzioni, with an overall stake of 50% in the joint venture. The Client is BBT SE, a European listed company aimed at building the Brenner Base Tunnel, the railway line that will allow overcoming the natural barrier of the Alps between Italy and Austria.

The Brenner Base Tunnel measures an overall 64 km becoming the world's longest railway tunnel. It is one of the most significant and priority infrastructure projects currently being built in Europe, a junction of the European SCAN-MED (Scandinavian-Mediterranean) corridor.

Lot H41 foresees a section of the Brenner Base Tunnel in Austria and consists in the construction of the railway from Gola del Sill near the city of Innsbruck in the north, to the town of Pfons located further south. It will excavate 22.5 km of main tunnels and 38 transversal underground passages with an overall length of approximately 2.3 km. The tunnels that have been already excavated in the previous lots will also be lined, and also the underground emergency stop at Innsbruck, the access window, the explorative tunnel and other portions of secondary tunnels.

The construction project of Lot H41 started last January. Currently, the excavation activities of the assembly caverns, present in the emergency stop of Innsbruck and building the partition wall of the interconnection tunnels are being carried out.

Webuild, is already working on the Isarco Underpass and Mules 2-3 lots of the Brenner Base Tunnel. In Austria, it has already built the Tulfes-Pfons Lot. Webuild is also committed to building the southern access sections to the Brenner Base Tunnels, between Fortezza and Ponte Gardena.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 13:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 314 M 7 750 M 7 750 M
Net income 2022 33,5 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 457 M 1 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 33 368
Free-Float 36,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,39 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-33.27%1 457
VINCI0.91%56 006
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.31%35 732
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%32 606
QUANTA SERVICES24.36%20 376
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.54%18 976