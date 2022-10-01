Webuild and Open House: public visits to Monte Sant'Angelo station on line 7 of Naples regional rail service

Art and engineering merge on construction site of cyclopica by artist Anish Kapoor

Two gigantic sculptures by British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor at the entrance to the metro service

Webuild takes part in Open House, dedicated to iconic sites normally not accessible to the public

NAPLES, October 1st, 2022 - Webuild will open to the public its metro station at Monte Sant'Angelo in Naples on the occasion of Open House 2022, the annual event dedicated to sites and construction sites that are architecturally iconic and not usually accessible to the public. Today, the Group will welcome visitors to one of two sculptures of gigantic size by British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The sculpture marks the entrance to the station, part of a sustainable mobility project commissioned by Ente Autonomo Volturno S.r.l. (EAV).

The sculpture is situated at the Università entrance to the station. Just like its second, twin sculpture that is being assembled, it brings a highly distinctive feature to the station, combining art with engineering. Built in weathering steel, which has the color of rust and can resist corrosion, the sculpture wraps around the ground opening to the station where the escalators are located. Its measurements are enormous: 220 tonnes in weight, 21 metres in width, a little less than 42 metres in length and 19 metres in height.

In addition to the artistic feature of the station, its functionality emphasises the sustainable. Its Università entrance brings commuters to the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II university campus, part of an offer of alternative transport means to reduce traffic and CO2 emissions.

The Monte Sant'Angelo Station, which is nearly complete, belongs to a project called Bretella di Monte Sant'Angelo that will connect the Cumana rail line with the Circumflegrea rail line to expand the services of the regional transport system, and improve connections in the densely populated western end of Naples.

Running for 5.5 kilometres between the Soccavo Station on the Circumflegrea to the Mostra Station on the Cumana, it will have four stations when including Monte Sant'Angelo: Parco San Paolo, Terracina, Giochi del Mediterraneo.

The Monte Sant'Angelo Station joins the iconic works built by Webuild across the globe, such as the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, designed by architect Renzo Piano, and the Art Stations of the Naples Metro, whose Toledo Station of Line 1 is deemed the most beautiful in Europe.

