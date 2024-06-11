(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Monday that it purchased 35,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR2.0817 for a total value of EUR72,860 during the period from June 3 to 7.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 24.4 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 2.4 percent of its share capital.

Webuild's stock on Tuesday trades in the red by 1.5 percent at EUR2.04 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

