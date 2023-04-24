Webuild buys back own shares for more than EUR460,000

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Saturday that it purchased 237,689 of its own ordinary shares during the week of April 17-21, 2023 inclusive.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.9480 per share for a total consideration of EUR463,022.52.

As a result of the purchases, Webuild holds nearly 18.0 million shares as of April 21, 2023, or about 1.8 percent of the share capital.

Webuild on Friday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR1.94 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

