Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
1.941 EUR    0.00%
01:44aWebuild buys back own shares for more than EUR460,000
AN
04/21Webuild, Saipem to Start Construction of EUR2.6 Billion Urea Plant in Australia
MT
04/21Saipem and Clough, contract for plant development in Australia
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild buys back own shares for more than EUR460,000

04/24/2023 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Saturday that it purchased 237,689 of its own ordinary shares during the week of April 17-21, 2023 inclusive.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.9480 per share for a total consideration of EUR463,022.52.

As a result of the purchases, Webuild holds nearly 18.0 million shares as of April 21, 2023, or about 1.8 percent of the share capital.

Webuild on Friday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR1.94 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
01:44aWebuild buys back own shares for more than EUR460,000
AN
04/21Webuild, Saipem to Start Construction of EUR2.6 Billion Urea Plant in Australia
MT
04/21Saipem and Clough, contract for plant development in Australia
AN
04/19Webuild : Puglia Region President Michele Emiliano visits Monopoli-Fasano Hospital work si..
PU
04/19Indexes weak; TIM down after network bids
AN
04/19Webuild : Strait of Messina Bridge an innovative, strategic project ready to be built
PU
04/19Stock markets down ahead of Eurozone inflation
AN
04/19Flat start expected in Europe, focus on results
AN
04/18Milan pink jersey led by banks
AN
04/18Global markets live: EasyJet, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, J&J, A..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 870 M 9 737 M 9 737 M
Net income 2023 122 M 134 M 134 M
Net cash 2023 216 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 1 920 M 2 108 M 2 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 30 595
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,94 €
Average target price 2,38 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.41.16%2 108
VINCI18.19%68 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.31%38 754
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.17%37 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED58.09%29 304
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.35%24 068
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer