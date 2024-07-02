July 02, 2024 at 09:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa reported that between June 24 and June 28 it bought back 35,000 of its own shares at an average price of EUR2.0340 and a total value of EUR71,190.00.

As of today, the company holds 25.3 million shares, representing 2.5 percent of the share capital.

Webuild trades in the red by 1.1 percent at EUR2.08 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

