Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:15 2022-06-27 am EDT
1.480 EUR   +0.41%
10:55aWEBUILD : green light for High-Speed Rail in Texas
PU
06/23WEBUILD : live and transparent construction sites for public infrastructure
PU
06/20WEBUILD S P A : Investment in innovation, safety, sustainability to renew infrastructure sector 's production capacity along the supply chain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild: green light for High-Speed Rail in Texas

06/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Texas Supreme Court affirms Texas Central right to acquire land through eminent domain

  • Critical decision for $16-billion mega-contract signed last year by Webuild and subsidiary Lane

MILAN, June 27, 2022 - A U.S. high-speed train is coming closer to becoming a reality. The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Texas Central LCC and affirmed its right under Texas law to acquire via the established eminent domain process land needed to build a railway for high-speed travel between Dallas and Houston. Texas Central is the company in charge of developing the project. Webuild and its subsidiary Lane will build all of the civil works, valued at $16 billion.

The contract, signed last year, foresees the design and construction of 379 kilometres of high-speed railway that will enable trains to travel between Dallas and Greater Houston in approximately 90 minutes. It would be the first genuine high-speed rail service in the United States and would guarantee passengers a means to travel in a safe and sustainable way at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour. The contract includes the construction of the track system, the viaduct and embankment sections, the buildings for maintenance services, as well as train yards and warehouses. Half of the line will be along a viaduct, benefitting from Webuild's in building bridges.

The project will provide an enormous boost to sustainable mobility in the United States, which will join other countries that today offer public transport at high speeds, such as Japan, China, France and Italy. The train will be based on the Tokaido Shinkansen of Central Japan Railway, the safest mass transit system in the world.

The construction of the line will create 37,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, and once the trains come into service, more than 1,500 direct jobs.
The line, which would be one of the biggest infrastructure projects under development in the United States, would benefit at least 100,000 commuters who every week travel by air or car between Houston and Dallas. This means 101,000 tonnes of fewer CO2 emissions.

Webuild and Lane bring to the project an expertise that comes from the construction of more than 13,600 kilometres of rail and metro lines. Webuild is currently working on some of the most important high-speed rail projects in Italy, such as the lines that will connect Naples and Bari, and the Terzo Valico dei Giovi-Genova Junction, a high-speed/high-capacity line between the port of Genoa and Milan and other industrial centres elsewhere in Europe.

Disclaimer

Webuild S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEBUILD S.P.A.
10:55aWEBUILD : green light for High-Speed Rail in Texas
PU
06/23WEBUILD : live and transparent construction sites for public infrastructure
PU
06/20WEBUILD S P A : Investment in innovation, safety, sustainability to renew infrastructure s..
PU
06/20WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/13&LDQUO;PREMIO ALBERTO GIOVANNINI&RDQ : “We look to today's youth to innovate in infr..
PU
06/13WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
06/09WEBUILD S P A : Individual resolution proposals for the Savings Shareholders' Special Meet..
PU
06/07WEBUILD S P A : Notice of filing of the new Company Bylaws
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : raises steel deck of Braila Bridge in Romania
PU
06/06WEBUILD S P A : Weekly communication regarding share buy-back programme
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEBUILD S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 175 M 7 568 M 7 568 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net cash 2022 316 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 254
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,47 €
Average target price 2,22 €
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.-29.13%1 546
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804