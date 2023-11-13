November 13, 2023 at 04:20 am EST

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa reported that it purchased 120,000 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.7524, for a total consideration of EUR207,049.56.

To date, the company holds 21.4 million of its own shares, or 2.1 percent of its share capital.

Webuild's stock is down 0.7 percent at EUR1.73 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.