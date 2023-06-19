Advanced search
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
1.814 EUR   -1.20%
12:50pWebuild has purchased its own shares for about EUR57,000
AN
12:46pWebuild has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR200,000
AN
06/12Webuild has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR200,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webuild has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR200,000

06/19/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa on Monday reported having purchased 31,440 of its own ordinary shares in the week of June 12-16.

The average price was EUR1.8350 per share, for a total consideration of EUR57,690.88.

As a result of the purchases, as of June 16, 2023, Webuild held 18.8 million of its own ordinary shares, representing about 1.9 percent of the ordinary share capital.

Webuild closed Monday's session in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR1.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 9 085 M 9 924 M 9 924 M
Net income 2023 122 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2023 281 M 306 M 306 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 1 822 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 30 595
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,38 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.33.53%1 990
VINCI18.43%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.27%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.53%25 503
