Webuild has purchased its own shares for approximately EUR200,000

(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa on Monday reported having purchased 31,440 of its own ordinary shares in the week of June 12-16.

The average price was EUR1.8350 per share, for a total consideration of EUR57,690.88.

As a result of the purchases, as of June 16, 2023, Webuild held 18.8 million of its own ordinary shares, representing about 1.9 percent of the ordinary share capital.

Webuild closed Monday's session in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR1.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.