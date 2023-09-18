(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa on Monday reported having purchased 45,000 of its own ordinary shares on Sept. 15.

The average price was EUR1.8023 per share, for a total consideration of EUR81,104.99.

As a result of the purchases, Webuild 20.9 million own ordinary shares, representing about 2.1 percent of the ordinary share capital.

Webuild on Monday closed 0.9 percent in the red at EUR1.78 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

