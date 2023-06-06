Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Webuild S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WBD   IT0003865570

WEBUILD S.P.A.

(WBD)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:50:21 2023-06-06 am EDT
1.880 EUR   +0.32%
Webuild-led consortium wins $1.4-billion rail contract in Sicily
RE
07:18aWebuild, new EUR1.3 billion contract in Sicily
AN
06/05Webuild has purchased its own shares for more than EUR220,000
AN
Webuild-led consortium wins $1.4-billion rail contract in Sicily

06/06/2023 | 07:28am EDT
Rome (Reuters) - A Webuild-led consortium has won a tender worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.41 billion) to build a section of a new high-speed railway line in Sicily, the Italian construction group said on Tuesday.

Webuild leads the consortium with a 75% stake, while Italian partner Ghella holds the remaining 25%.

Under the contract, the consortium will build 30 kilometres of railway between Palermo and Catania - the two main cities in Sicily, an island that has long suffered from poor transport connections.

Webuild said the new line would cut travel times between Palermo and Catania from three hours to two.

The contract announced on Tuesday was awarded by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), part of state-controlled railways group Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 110 M 9 759 M 9 759 M
Net income 2023 122 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2023 233 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 1 856 M 1 988 M 1 988 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 30 595
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart WEBUILD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Webuild S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBUILD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Average target price 2,38 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Salini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Ferrari Group CFO, General Manager-Corporate & Finance
Donato Iacovone Chairman
Claudio Lautizi Director
Ferdinando Parente Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEBUILD S.P.A.36.29%1 988
VINCI14.63%64 640
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.76%38 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.50%35 410
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.26.32%26 020
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED40.11%25 310
