(Alliance News) - Webuild Spa announced Thursday that the major shareholders - Salini Spa and CDP Equity Spa, a subsidiary and subject to the direction and coordination of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa - have renewed in advance the existing shareholders' agreement between them, replacing it with a new agreement, with a duration until Feb. 28, 2027, which contains mutual commitments on governance and stability of the company's shareholding structure.

The signing of the new agreement testifies to the commitment of Webuild's major shareholders, including through specific lock-up commitments, to ensure continuity in the Company's governance, managerial and shareholding structures over a further time horizon during which Webuild will, among other things, be a key player in the implementation of major infrastructure works included in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Webuild's stock closed Thursday in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR1.96 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

